Obituary - Mr. Carl A. Travis

On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Mr. Carl A. Travis had to answer the call from his heavenly Father.His time spent here was concluded as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend.On February 5, 1945, Carl A. Travis was born, the youngest son to Richard and Edna Collins Travis.He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine “Gerri” Tremble Travis; his brothers, William Lee Travis, Edward “Baby Gene” Travis, Herman Travis, Richard Travis Jr.; and a sister, Mable Travis Penn.He was truly a “jack of all trades," a man of many talents, stories and full of laughter. He enjoyed traveling, landscaping and playing cards.He spent most of his professional life as a transit bus operator and was exceptionally great at it.Carl leaves to cherish his loving memory: his children, Timothy (Euronda) and Marcus (Vera) Travis; and a stepdaughter, Yakina (John) Parker; his siblings, Alex Travis, Annice Ayler and Doris Seabrooks; sisters-in-law, Ethel Tremble Tillman, Jane Tremble, Juanita Tremble Meriwether and Bonnie Tremble; brothers-in-law, Luther (Gloria Jean) Tremble Jr. and Earl Tremble; two grandchildren, Lashonda and Tyreaq; and four great-grandchildren; a faithful and devoted friend, Joyce R. Travis; a very special nephew, Robert Ayler Jr.; and a special friend, Sidney Perry.A private cremation was held on April 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. for Mr. Carl A. Travis.Cremation services and arrangements were entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.Sign the guestbook at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Statesboro Herald, May 1, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



