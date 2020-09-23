Obituary - Mr. Bobby Martin

Mr. Bobby Martin passed from this earthly life Monday, September 21, 2020, at the age of 79 years old at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a long-term illness.Bobby was the eighth child born to the late John Martin and Louise (Martin) Smith on January 10, 1941, in Statesboro, Georgia. The youngest of eight, he knew the true meaning of family and cherished his loved ones.He was known for his many acts of kindness and his constant willingness to assist and support his family and friends. Throughout his youth, he enjoyed fishing and sports. Both were his passion. Anyone who knew him knew he was always ready for a day in the fish pond and was forever a dedicated fan of the Dallas Cowboys.After graduating from William James High School in 1959, Bobby joined the United States Army in the year of 1961. While serving his country, he was stationed in Korea, Germany and other countries abroad. He dedicated three years of loyal service to his country.After serving in the military, he moved back to Statesboro in the year of 1962.Bobby married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Mary Holmes Martin, on October 31, 1962. To this union, four delightful children were born, Rose, Althea, Bobby Martini and ArndreaThis devoted husband and loving father enjoyed spending time with and offering advice, often with his legendary humor, to his son and daughters.Bobby began his work career with Bulloch Concrete, later known as ARGOS Cement and Ready Mix Concrete Company, as a plant manager. He found this career very fulfilling and rewarding. He retired after 52 years of service.He leaves to celebrate his life and memory: his loving wife, Mary L. Martin, Statesboro, Ga.; his children: two sons, Bobby Martini Martin, Miami, Fla.; and Michael Wilkerson, Statesboro, Ga.; three daughters, Rosita Martin, Althea Martin-Rice (Keyon) and Arndrea Louise Martin-Sapp, all of Miami, Fla.; five grandchildren, Jimtavis Walker, Zarrion Prince, Darnisha Johnson, all of Miami, Fla.; Aniyah Martin, Atlanta, Ga.; Shaniya Wilkerson, Statesboro, Ga.; seven great-great-grandchildren, Presley Pope, Statesboro, Ga.; Jaslynn Walker and Jordyn Walker of Atlanta, Ga.; Zarrion Prince Jr. and Charles Prince, both of Atlanta, Ga.; Lyric Major and London Johnson of Miami, Fla.; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and loving friends.He was preceded in death by one grandson, Charles R. Sapp.A walk-through viewing will be held Friday evening, September 25, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.A graveside service and burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Frankie L. Owens presiding and Elder Donald Chavers officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, September 24, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



