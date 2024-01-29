Obituary - Mr. Bernice Emmitt "Buck" Sheffield

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Bernice Emmitt "Buck" Sheffield passed away unexpectedly in his sleep at home on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at the age of 65. He was born in Bulloch County on March 8, 1958.

He retired from Howard Lumber and Hardware Company and Claude Howard Lumber after 25 years of service.

He was a member of the South Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Statesboro, Ga.

He made friends wherever he went with his warm, smiling, caring personality and sense of humor that put others at ease.

He cherishes his grandchildren and his beekeeping.

Buck was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice and Maxanne Sheffield; his siblings, Marie Williams, Leona Walker, Teresa NeSmith, Ricky Sheffield, David Sheffield; and his son, Bret Sheffield.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Sharon Sheffield; his three daughters, Leslie (Buster) Stoddard of Ellabell, Jessica Boss-Deal (Coy Deal) of Metter and Sarah Sheffield of Statesboro; and a son, David Boss of Swainsboro. He also leaves behind a brother, Jimmy Sheffield of Statesboro; one sister, Kathy (Glen) Stanfield of Glennville; a sister-in-law, Deborah Sheffield of Portal; and a father-in-law, Charles Scott. Also surviving are a granddaughter, Kailyn Boss; and a grandson, Gregory Boss; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, friends that he loved and were as close to him as his siblings.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 15 Parrish Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

A visitation will follow the service.

Statesboro Herald, January 30, 2024

