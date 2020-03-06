Obituary - Mr. Benjamin Bradley

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Benjamin Bradley, age 86, passed into rest Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Hommie and Eula Gordon Bradley.He was a retired truck driver and a member of the New Bethlehem Baptist Church, where he served on the board of deacons.He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ethel Lee Bradley, Statesboro, Ga.; his children, Gregory (Desiree) Bradley, Cambria Heights, N.Y.; Mary Ann Bradley, Statesboro, Ga.; Victoria Bradley-Gibson, Claxton, Ga.; and Gloria Bradley (Eddie) Hackett, Philadelphia, Pa.; three sisters, Mildred Utley, Wrens, Ga.; Surena Bradley, Charlottesville, Va.; and Johnnie Mae (Louis A.) Rosario, Wrens, Ga.; a brother, James Bradley, Register, Ga.; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends.Family visitation will be held on Saturday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Mr. Bradley will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the New Bethlehem Baptist Church, with the Rev. Germain Williams, pastor, and the Rev. Jessie Sumbry, eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, March 7, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



