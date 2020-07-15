Obituary - Mr. Barney Lee Allen Sr.

Mr. Barney Lee Allen Sr., age 88, passed quietly away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home in Statesboro, Georgia, under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.Mr. Allen was born in Statesboro on December 30, 1931, to Willie and Nezzie Akins Allen and lived most of his life in Bulloch County. He was a member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church.Mr. Allen was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force. After fulfilling his duty, he then began his career with Derst Baking Company, where he was employed for more than 28 years before retiring.Never one to remain idle, Mr. Allen then launched his second career and began working at the Bulloch County Recycling Center for an additional eight years before he decided there was plenty to do at home. His yardwork became his passion and his yard revealed where his heart was.Mr. Allen now walks in heaven with the wife he walked on earth with for more than 50 years, Pansy Allen.He is also preceded in death by two brothers, Robbie Dean and Donald Allen; and three sisters, Betty Sue Lowery, Linda Allen and Willie Lee Fincher.Those left to cherish his memories are a son, Barney Allen Jr.; two grandsons, Brent Allen and Blake Allen (Nicole); a great-grandson, Cayson Allen; a sister, Doris Bradley; sister-in-law, Harriett Allen; and a very special friend and caregiver, Hilda Jones.The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with the Reverend Bill Bagwell officiating.The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. until the service hour, observing social distancing guidelines.Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Regency SouthernCare Hospice, 325 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 16, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



