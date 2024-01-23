Obituary - Mr. Arthur James “Jim” Livingston Jr.

Mr. Arthur James “Jim” Livingston Jr., age 90, died on Sunday, January 21st, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Ga.

Jim was born on December 19th, 1933, in West Palm Beach, Fla., to the late Arthur James Livingston Sr. and Nora Edith Greene Livingston.

He served in the United States Marine Corps and later owned and operated his own business, Livingston Salon Services, for many years.

Jim was an avid Florida Gator fan, having attended over 50 Florida-Georgia games.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, who was also known for his sense of humor.

Jim was a member at Trinity Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Fla., for many years, and in 1991, joined Bible Baptist Church in Statesboro.

He was a proud born-again Christian and taught children’s Sunday school for over 50 years.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, as well as two sisters, Edith Bacon and Doris Perkins; three sons, Thad Livingston, Daryl Livingston and Blane Livingston Sr.; and a grandson, Robert Livingston Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jean Livingston; his children, Blair (Angela) Livingston, Ashley (Rebecca) Livingston and Brittany (Daniel Fletcher) Livingston; his brother, David (Glenda) Livingston; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Julie, Rachel, Jessica Dawn, Ava, Noah, Austen, Slade, Rylan, Sydney, Kelsey and Grant; as well as one great-grandchild, Carson.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Chris Holden and the Rev. Max Alderman officiating. Interment will be on Saturday at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville, FL.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 24, 2024

