Obituary - Mr. Archie Milton Jarrell Jr.

ELLABELL -- Mr. Archie Milton Jarrell Jr., age 88, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.Mr. Jarrell was born in Guyton, Ga., on May 27, 1932, to the late Archie M. Jarrell Sr. and Janie Williams Jarrell. He was a 1953 graduate of Savannah High School and worked at Union Camp after joining Iron Workers, Local 709.Mr. Jarrell retired from the Local 709 with over 31 years of service and served three terms with the Georgia National Guard.He stayed active after retirement by serving both his church and his community. Mr. Jarrell was a deacon and long-time member of Beulah Baptist Church and later attended South Newington Baptist Church.He was a member of the Higher Call Builders, was an avid golfer and member of Black Creek Golf Club. He enjoyed playing cards, solving crossword puzzles and was a whiz at math.In addition to his parents, Mr. Jarrell was preceded in death by his first wife, Mrs. Virginia McNure Jarrell, who passed away in 1973; and his wife of 44 years, Mrs. Joe Ann Williams Jarrell; and two sisters, Delilah (Lila) Newsome and Mamie Newsome.Survivors include his children and their spouses, Diane and Allen Boutwell of Ellabell, Barbara Jarrell of Ellabell, Donna and Curtis Thomson of Savannah, Nancy and Henry Smith of Brooklet, Archie and Chris Jarrell of Jackson, S.C.; Stephanie and Harry Shearouse of Kemp, Texas; and Steven Jarrell of Pembroke; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Beulah Baptist Church.The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Beulah Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve McCoy and the Rev. Dan Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Archie Milton Jarrell Jr.Statesboro Herald, July 29, 2020

