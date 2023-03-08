Obituary - Mr. Antonio Lamont “Shawtybo” Murray

Mr. Antonio Lamont “Shawtybo” Murray, age 49, of Coleman, Fla., passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023.

He attended the Bryan County Public School System. He was a member St. John A.M.E. Church of Pembroke, Ga.

He is survived by his wife, Queen Elizabeth Jackson Murray, Hinesville, Ga.; children, Princess Murray, Carlecia Richardson and Christopher Jackson, all of Hinesville, Ga.; Ladarius Johnson, Savannah, Ga.; Kayla Jenkins, Pembroke, Ga.; Antonio Lamont Johnson, Pembroke, Ga.; Zaccheus Lavant, Savannah, Ga.; mother, Robbie (Willie) Bing-Murray, Pembroke, Ga.; sister, Natasha Murray, Pembroke, Ga.; brother, Cecil Nelson, Atwater, Calif.; goddaughters, Jamie Blackmon, Pembroke, Ga.; and Jazmine James, Pembroke, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Pembroke Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. John A.M.E. Church, 251 Benton Street, Pembroke, GA 31321 with Pastor Dianna Benjamin, eulogist. Internment will be at Piney Grove Church Cemetery, 1579 Bragan Road, Statesboro, GA.

Statesboro Herald, March 9, 2023

