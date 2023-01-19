Obituary - Mr. Anthony K. "Tony" Jones

Anthony K. "Tony" Jones, 66, of Sandusky, Ohio, was obedient and answered the call of The Master on January 15, 2023, at The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, after a brief illness.Anthony was born in Statesboro, Bulloch County, Georgia, on April 25, 1956, the third child to the Late Mr. P.J. Jones and Mrs. Ronella Winn-Jones.Tony graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School in Brooklet, Ga., in 1973. He was vice president of his senior class, member of the Student Counsel and voted Mr. Senior his senior year.Tony was loved by his classmates and won the title by a landslide of “Mr. Black Southeast Bulloch”. He was a Yellow Jacket with the school’s football team from 1970-1973. He also won the title for Best Defensive Lineman for the school state championship in 1972.He furthered his education at Morehouse State University in 1973.After relocating to Ohio, he worked in managerial positions for General Motors & Kia Financial.Tony wore many crowns: a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, just to name a few.He will always be remembered for the love shown to his family and friends.Though he lived in Ohio for over 40 years, he never missed a chance to come home for his family reunions or just to reunite with his siblings and family.He loved football, the Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson (Roll) Tide, golfing and fishing.He leaves to cherish his precious memories, legacy and to mourn: wife, Muriel Robinson-Jones; sons, Anthony (Alexis) Jones and Spencer Robinson; daughter, Rhian Jones, all of Sandusky, Ohio; grandchildren, Duwone, Hemi and Anthony; siblings, Linda Jones(Hinson) Howard, Spencer Jones, Rosebud Jones-Hilliard, all of Jacksonville, Florida; Marilyn Jones (Dave) Sheffield of Reidsville, Ga.; Adolphus Jones and Randy Crawford, both of Atlanta, Ga.; Larry (Debra) Allen of Savannah, Ga.; aunts, Geraldine Jones-McBride of Brooklet, Ga.; Caretha Jones-Smith and Ruby Clark-Jones, both of Savannah, Ga.; and Lois Dubois-Washington of Jacksonville, Fla.; uncle, Otis (Harriett) Winn of Jacksonville, Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.All rights entrusted to the care of Toft Funeral Home, Sandusky, Ohio.This is a courtesy announcement of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.Statesboro Herald, January 20, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



