Obituary - Mr. Anthony Frank "Tony" Pugliano

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Anthony Frank "Tony" Pugliano, age 64, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro after a brief illness. The Pittsburgh native moved to Bulloch County in 1966 and graduated from Statesboro High School in 1975.After graduating, he co-founded Statesboro Enterprises with his dad, which later became Pugliano Construction. The company was best known for building the first student apartments for Georgia Southern College.Along with his love for carpentry, he also loved entertainment, which led to opening Antons in the early 80s and Southern Sports Bar/Southern Arcade in the early 90s. He also opened several other businesses in Statesboro.Tony was an avid collector of CB radios, watches, cars (big and small), antique cameras and lunchboxes, clowns, baseball cards, knives and guns, among other things.He was passionate about his hobbies including drag racing, fishing and talking on his vintage collection of CB radios.After retiring from the family construction business in 2014, he and his wife opened a retail store in the Augusta Flea Market. When he wasn’t wheeling and dealing at the flea market, he enjoyed watching westerns (Bonanza was his favorite), making memories with his family and spending time with his beloved fur baby, Sunshine.He was preceded in death by his father, Dominic Anthony Pugliano; mother, Lorriane Ryals Pugliano; sister, Lorrie Pugliano; brother, Vince Pugliano; and a niece, Lorrie Ray Morris.He is survived by his wife, Tina Pugliano of Statesboro; daughter, Lorriane Pugliano of Statesboro; son and daughter-in law, Dominic (Jessica) Pugliano of Statesboro; two sisters and a brother-in law, Angel(Ron) Morris of Waynesboro and Lisa Hodges of Statesboro; uncle, Gene (Jewel) Ryals of Jesup; in-laws, Ruth Beasley and Teresa (Tim) Erdmier of Statesboro; daughter and son by marriage, Stephanie (Brent) Hulsey and Stephen Altman; grandchildren, Kylie Berry, Castiel Gastelum, Lucian Lastinger, Kayla Altman, Jackson Hulsey, Chase Hulsey, Fenn Altman, CJ Oglesby; great-grandchildren, Sloan and Ryder Altman; nieces/nephews, Amber Hodges, Nicholas Pugliano, Beth Anne Pugliano, W.C. Hodges and Stormie Morris; and his ex-wife, the mother of his children, Carmel (Bruce) Hope of Statesboro; along with many cousins.There will be a graveside service in Eastside Cemetery on Thursday, October 15th, at 11 a.m. With the Rev. Tony Pagurillo officiating, followed by a small visitation to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. The service will be live-streamed via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/.Honorary pallbearers are Bruce Hope, Wade Hodges and Albert Hayes.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 15, 2020

