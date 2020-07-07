Obituary - Mr. Andrew ”Johnny” Hickman

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Andrew ”Johnny” Hickman, age 77, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.The Jenkins County native was a veteran of the U.S. Army. His service began in 1961, where he served in Greenland from April of 1963 until April of 1964 and served in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medals, four Army commendations, three Good Conduct Medals and attained rank of staff sergeant E6.Johnny returned home following his discharge in 1971. He retired from Industrial Office Service as a service technician following many years of service.He was of the Baptist faith.Johnny was preceded in death on June 17, 2020, by his wife of 45 years, Jackie Guinette Hickman; parents, Raleigh L. Hickman and Nettie B. Hickman of Millen; his sisters, Essie Bennett and Grace Bargeron, Eunice Hickman and Jean Dickey; and his brothers, James Owens, Emory L. Hickmam and Herman Hickman.Surviving are three sons, Derrick Hickman of Phoenix, Arizona; Robbie Gunter of Statesboro and Emory Gunter (Lou) of Augusta; four grandchildren, Matthew Gunter (Renee) of Statesboro, Krissy Miller (Jerry) of Statesboro, Jason Gunter of Sylvania and Josie Gunter of Baxley; and three great-grandchildren, Mason Gunter, Raylan Gunter and Quinn Gunter. Several nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Thursday, July 9th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. All social distancing guidelines will be in place.The funeral will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Matthew Gunter, Brian Hendrix, Mark Hendrix, Tony Dyches, Jamie Dyches, Keith Evans, Jim Comstock and Jerry Miller.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839; or online at www.redcross.org/donate.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 8, 2020

