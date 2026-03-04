Obituary - Mr. Amos Hill

Mr. Amos Hill, age 92, departed this life on Monday, March 2, 2026, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

A lifelong native of Statesboro/Bulloch County, he was the son of the late John Henry and Evelyn Owens Hill. He received his formal education through the Bulloch County School System.

At an early age, he began his career helping his family, and at 16, he started working as a school bus driver for the Bulloch County Board of Education.

He was also employed as a custodian for the Bulloch County Board of Education at Statesboro High School, later transferring to Sallie Zetterower School. He retired after 47 years of service.

Amos was a mechanic who could fix anything. He worked on vehicles in Bulloch and surrounding counties for many years and helped his brother with farm work.

He was an avid sports fan and played catcher for the Ruff Rider Baseball Team. He was also the honorary basketball coach, "Coach Hill #2," for Coach Lee Hill and the Statesboro High School Blue Devils Basketball Team.

He was known to many as “Famous Amos” or “Fame”.

He was a member of Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, L.D. Hill, Susie Mae Hill Clifton, Thomas Hill, Janie Hill, John Hill, Roger Hill and Ben Samuel Hill.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Rosetta Smith Hill of Statesboro, Ga.; his children, Amos Hill Jr., Derry Hill, Anthony Hill and Tarliece Hill, all of Statesboro, Ga.; 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, his in-laws, Ronnie Mae Hill Reeves of Statesboro, Ga.; Johnny and Valaida Smith of Atco, N.J.; Ruby Tullie of Wetumpka, Ala.; and Jackie Wortham of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

A family visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2026, from 7:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.

Mr. Hill will lie in repose for viewing on the day of the service at the church from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

The funeral service for Mr. Amos Hill will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Harry J. Tremble, pastor; the Rev. Francys Johnson, presiding; and the Rev. Frankie L. Owens as eulogist. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, March 5, 2026

