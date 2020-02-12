Obituary - Mr. Alvin McRae

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Alvin McRae, age 62, passed into rest Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at his residence. The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Andrew and Mamie Lawton McRae. He attended the public school system of Bulloch County and was a former employee of the High Hope Center.He leaves his memories to be cherished by: his siblings, Viola McRae and Iola Smith, both of Hephzibah, Ga.; Melissa McRae (Bernard), Statesboro, Ga.; Quincy L. (Lafonda) McRae, San Diego, Calif.; Nelson McRae and Darnell (Gerri) McRae, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Craig (Carolyn) McRae, York, Pa.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Family visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Mr. McRae will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, February 13, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



