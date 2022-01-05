Obituary - Mr. Alvin Howard

Mr. Alvin Howard, age 68, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Tattnall Healthcare Center of Reidsville, Ga., after an extended illness.He was a Bulloch County native and a member of Mount Pisgah A.M.E. Church in Portal, Ga.He is survived by his sisters, Mayola Rozier of Augusta, Ga.; Gloria Lawton of Savannah, Ga.; Marrell (Bernard) Johnson of Hinesville, Ga.; Merkle (Anthony) Hagan of Hampton, Ga.; Karen Howard of Statesboro, Ga.; and Carolyn Howard of Sylvania, Ga.; brothers, Harvey Howard, Eddie Howard and Cefus Howard, all of Statesboro, Ga.; a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, January 07, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.The celebration of life graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 08, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Eastside Cemetery, 1502 Northside Drive East, Statesboro, GA 30458. Words of comfort will be provided by Pastor Judy McCrary. Eulogist, overseer, Onesimus R. Howard.We will adhere to CDC guidelines if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, January 6, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



