Obituary - Mother Letha Mae Rich

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mother Letha Mae Rich, age 91, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her residence.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Sylvester Grant and the late Viola Wells Grant Byrd. She received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County, Georgia, and was a graduate of the Statesboro High and Industrial School class of 1947.Mother Rich was employed by Paragon, (Belk's Department Store) and Georgia Southern University. She also worked as a housekeeper and even did work as a migrant worker in Maryland.At an early age, she became a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church. After accepting the Lord as her personal Savior in 1974, she joined the Stevens Temple Church of God in Christ, under the leadership of the late Elder Paul Stevens. In the year of 2000, she united with the Agape Worship Center, under the leadership of Bishop Anthony Chavers and Pastor Donald Chavers Jr.Mother Rich, a true Proverbs 31 woman, served as church treasurer, a choir member, deaconess, church mother and in many other church capacities. She enjoyed her family and church.Some of her hobbies were cooking, baking, fishing, crafts and mentoring young women.Her love and legacy will always be cherished by her children, Sylvester Grant, Bronx, N.Y.; John Wilford Bennett and Dennis (Angel) Bennett, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Mary Lee (Anthony) Bush, Hephzibah, Ga.; Roy L. (Helen) Rich, Evans, Ga.; and Brenda (Alfred) Golden, Midway, Ga.; loving grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.The graveside funeral service and burial will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Troy Grubbs, pastor, Bishop Antony Chavers, presiding, and Elder Donald Chavers Jr. as eulogist.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and the graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, July 18, 2020




