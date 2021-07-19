Obituary - Mitchall A. Austin

NEWINGTON – Mitchall Adam “Tradin’ Mitch” Austin, age 61, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, in Savannah, Ga.He was born in Savannah, Ga., to Gene Austin and the late Jacquelyn Scott Austin.He graduated from Screven County High School Class of 1978. Mitchall loved his community very much and was a family man who was known to be a father and grandfather first, a friend second and a hunter third.He was a heavy equipment operator for the Wade Plantation in Screven for the past several years before his retirement. He worked for Screven County Speedway for years and he also worked for the Screven County Fire Department and the Screven County Sheriff's Department for many years.He will be remembered fondly as the owner of Austin Mobile Homes in Sylvania, where his nickname was "Tradin' Mitch" and his favorite saying was, "We won't get your goat unless you want me to."Mitchell always told others how the best thing his dad did for him was teach him how to work. As hard as he worked, he played just as hard.He also enjoyed car racing and farming, but his greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his beloved family.Survivors: daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany A. and Bee Jay Rollins Jr. of Sylvania; son and his girlfriend, Adam Austin and Hannah Alexander of Newington; father and stepmother, Gene and Darlene Irby Austin of Newington; sister and brother-in-law, Gina A. and Eric Ergle of Newington; brothers and sister-in-law, Dewayne Austin of Newington and Brannen and Amy Austin of Clito, Ga.; grandchildren, Bradley J. Rollins and Brayden Rollins, both of Sylvania; several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.Visitation: Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home at 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.Funeral service: Friday, July 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home Chapel with the burial following at Newington City Cemetery.Pallbearers: Bobby Hogan, Rodney Doyle, Jesse Shuman, Seth Warren, Mickey Austin and Calvin Scott.Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.ww.thompsonstricklandwaters.com.Statesboro Herald, July 20, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



