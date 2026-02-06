Obituary - Miss Nanette Ellington

Miss Nanette Ellington, age 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at Southern Manor Senior Living in Statesboro, where she had been a beloved resident for the past six years.

A native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, Nanette was a devoted member of Macedonia Baptist Church and lived a life rooted in faith, service, and quiet devotion to others. Nanette was a 1949 graduate of Marvin Pittman Laboratory School, where she was honored as class valedictorian.

She spent more than four decades as part owner of Holloway’s Florist and Gifts in Statesboro, where her talents were many—managing the books, creating beautiful floral designs, and curating a welcoming showroom filled with gifts and treasured collectibles.

Following Mr. Holloway’s retirement, Nanette continued her passion for the floral industry by opening her own shop alongside her niece, Peggy Crane. She later employed her sister, Lucille, and brother-in-law, Inman, working alongside them for ten years in a true family endeavor. Nanette found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She loved cooking and was especially known for her cherished cream cheese pound cakes. She also enjoyed camping and traveling with her sister and brother-in-law. Above all, Nanette lived a servant’s life, lovingly caring for her mother and sister until their passing—an enduring testament to her selflessness and compassion.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Wilkins Ellington and Alberta Reed Ellington, and by her seven brothers and sisters: Virgil Ellington, J.W. Ellington, Carl Ellington, Alene Miller, Jewel Evans, Lucille Nesmith, and Wynelle Ellington.

She leaves behind 19 nieces and nephews, many of whom affectionately knew her as “Aunt Nancy” and regarded her as a second mother.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 9, from 1-2 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1992 Macedonia Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Graveside funeral services will follow immediately at Macedonia Cemetery, with Mr. Terry I. Nesmith officiating. Interment will be in Macedonia Cemetery.

Friends and family are invited to visit the online memorial at www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com to sign the guestbook and share fond memories of Nanette.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel of Metter, is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 6, 2026

