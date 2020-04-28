Obituary - Minister W. Joe Rhodes

Minister W. Joe Rhodes, age 74, of Garfield, Ga., passed peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Memorial Health University Medical Center after an extended illness.Mr. Rhodes was a native of Cleveland, Ohio, but has resided in Stone Mountain and Garfield, Georgia, for many years.He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving his country from 1963 until 1967. He retired from Nordson Cooperation of Duluth, Ga., as a senior P.C. designer in 2008.He received his call into the ministry in 2002.In 2014, he received his Bachelor of Arts in religion from Luther Rice University of Atlanta, Ga. Mr. Rhodes also served as a chaplain with the DeKalb County Jail in Decatur, Ga., for 12 years.As an associate minister of the Mount Moriah Baptist Church of Tucker, Ga., he led as the director of the food pantry ministry before moving to Garfield, Ga. From 2015 until 2016, he served as the pastor of the Parrish Grove Baptist Church of Twin City, Ga.Mr. Rhodes is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Joyce Rhodes of Garfield, Ga.; children, Ms. DiOandra Anderson of California, Ms. Robin Taylor, Ms. Crystal Newkirt, both of Cleveland, Ohio; Ms. Kali Rhodes of Philadelphia, Penn.; Ms. Nakia Gilmore of Atlanta, Ga.; father-in-law and mother in-law, the Rev. and Sis. John (Ida) Newkirt of Garfield, Ga.; along with a host of other relatives and friends who will cherish his memory.Viewing for Mr. Joe W. Rhodes will be held on Friday, May 1, from 4-6 p.m. at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.The family of Mr. Joe W. Rhodes has entrusted the care, services and cremation of their loved one to the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.Statesboro Herald, April 29, 2020

