Obituary - Minister Dorothy Harrison

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Minister Dorothy Harrison, age 73, entered into rest Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Emory Decatur Hospital, Decatur, Georgia.She was born in Edgefield, South Carolina, to the late Allan and Lucille Harrison and retired from Georgia Southern College (now University).In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Odessa Harrison, Minnie Harrison, Augustus Harrison, Pastor Rosa Stevenson and Sophie Nunnelly.Minister Dorothy Harrison leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Harold (Heather) Parrish Jr., Statesboro, Ga.; LeRushia (Jimmy) Alston, Register, Ga.; and Herbert Williams Jr. (Zena), Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Amanda Parrish, Harold Parrish III, KaDeem Parrish, Cynthia Alston and Kimberly Alston: great-grandchildren, Joslyn Lanier, Neveah Lanier, Major Johnson and Malik Johnson; her siblings, Curlencer Hunter, Evangelist Anna Harrison, Elder Vance Harrison, all of Statesboro, Ga.; James (Inez) Harrison, Twin City, Ga.; Allan (Sara) Harrison, Statesboro, Ga.; Pastor Jennie (Pastor Milton) Rollins, Twin City, Ga.; and Minister Alberta Harrison, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Minister Harrison will be held Friday evening, January 7, 2022, from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.The graveside funeral service and burial for Minister Dorothy Harrison will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Hope Community Baptist Church.Services may be viewed via livestream at our Hill's Mortuary Facebook page.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, January 6, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



