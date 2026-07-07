Obituary - Mickey David Dickey

Mickey David Dickey, 71, of Georgia, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2026. He was born on June 30, 1955, in Lakeland, Florida.

Mickey was preceded in death by his first wife, Sue Dickey; his parents, Mims and Eunice Dickey; his sister, Joy Huggins; and his brother, Rodger Dickey; and granddaughter, Haley Warren.

He leaves behind a family who loved him deeply, including his devoted wife, Jackie Dickey; his brothers, Wayne Dickey and Rickey Dickey; his daughters, Jennifer Hortman of Statesboro, Laura Dickey Thompson of Statesboro, Tricia Kirkland of Metter and Beth Kirkland of Millen. Although some may have called them stepdaughters, Mickey never did. To him, they were simply his daughters. He chose to love them as his own, and that choice became one of the greatest gifts he gave his family.

Mickey was the proud grandfather of Brooke Ehmen, Brittany DeLoach, Heather Hortman, Joseph Thompson, David Thompson, Ariel Thompson, Destiney Recendiz, Hanna Eden and DeWayne Warren. He was also blessed with several great-grandchildren, two of whom he helped raise after the heartbreaking loss of one of his granddaughters.

His love, guidance and steady presence left a lasting impact on every generation of his family.

He also shared a special bond with his favorite nephew, Milton, whom he loved dearly.

Mickey was a big, burly man whose appearance could make him seem tough, but anyone who truly knew him knew he had one of the gentlest and kindest hearts around. He never met a stranger and was always ready with a smile, a story or a helping hand.

He loved the simple things in life. You could often find him fishing, enjoying a plate of fish or sitting on the front porch watching the world go by. He loved his community and looked forward to spending time with his coffee-drinking club, where conversation and friendship were always on the menu. If you were one of his daughters, you also knew he liked to keep up with everything going on in your life. Some might have called him nosy, but it was simply his way of showing how much he cared.

More than anything, Mickey treasured time with his family. Whether sharing stories, offering advice, spoiling his grandchildren or simply enjoying being surrounded by the people he loved, those moments meant the most to him. He taught his family that love isn't only something you're born into; it is also something you choose every day. Mickey chose to love wholeheartedly and that love became the foundation of the family he leaves behind.

His life was defined not by wealth or possessions, but by kindness, loyalty, laughter and unconditional love. Though his family grieves his passing, they take comfort in knowing his legacy lives on through the many lives he touched and the memories they will cherish forever.

Mickey David Dickey will be deeply missed, forever loved and never forgotten.

Statesboro Herald, July 8, 2026

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