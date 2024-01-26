Obituary - Michael Lannis Murphy

Michael Lannis Murphy passed away on January 22, 2024, at the age of 79.

He was born in Orange, California, on December 12, 1944, to the late John A. and Grace Murphy.

Michael's life was a tapestry of dedication, love and humble service.

Michael's journey began in Orange, but took him on a path filled with varied experiences and roles. He wore many hats throughout his life, each worn with a distinct purpose and unwavering commitment.

In his retirement, however, Michael dedicated over a decade of his life to the Statesboro Food Bank. His volunteer work there was not just a pastime but a testament to his character.

His humble spirit and dedication to serving those in need were the hallmarks of his life.

He is preceded by his parents and his brother, Dennis Murphy.

Michael's absence leaves an unfillable void in the lives of those who knew him. His unwavering support and love for his family and friends were his greatest gift to the world.

Michael's legacy of love and kindness is carried forward by those he cherished and who cherished him in return. Left to honor his memory is his soulmate of 22 years, Jodi Brannon; his son, Michael D. Murphy; his daughter, Lisa Ingram Murphy; his chosen son and daughter, Samuel Hand and Chelsea Ray Williams; his sisters, Elaine Prosser and Janice (Melvin) Bell; his brother, John P. (Jill) Murphy; and numerous other relatives and friends whose lives he touched.

A scattering at sea, honoring Michael's life and his final wishes, will be held at a later date. This ceremony will be a tribute to a life well-lived and a soul dearly missed.

Low Country Cremation & Burial is honored to serve the Murphy family during their time of bereavement.





Statesboro Herald, January 27, 2024

