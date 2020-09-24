Obituary - Michael Blackburn Sr.

PEMBROKE -- Michael Blackburn Sr., age 57, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.Mr. Blackburn was born in Statesboro, Ga., to the late Vernon Blackburn Sr. and Carolyn Lord Blackburn.He retired from Briggs & Stratton with over 17 years of service as a technician and was a deacon at Merrywood Baptist Church in Statesboro.Mr. Blackburn enjoyed working on appliances and small engines. He loved his Mustang, but most of all, he loved his grandbabies.In support of his love for the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Bulldogs, please wear red and black for the service.In addition to his parents, Mr. Blackburn was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Christopher Michael Harrell Sr.Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Sonia Hancock Blackburn of Pembroke; daughter, Brittany Blackburn Harrell of Pembroke; son and daughter-in-law, Michael Blackburn Jr. and Britany Shuman Blackburn of Pembroke; brother and sister-in-law, Vernon Blackburn Jr. and Pam Blackburn of Whitaker, N.C.; sisters and a brother-in-law, Debbie Cail of Statesboro, Donna Blackburn of Statesboro and Amy and David Allen of Snellville, Ga.; grandchildren, Christopher Michael Harrell Jr., Connor Matthew Harrell, Landen Cole Harrell, Aiden Lucas Harrell, Leah Kate Blackburn and Michael Jonah Blackburn.Visitation will be held 5-8 P.M. Friday, September 25, 2020, at the funeral home.The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home with Pastor Harold Piet and the Rev. Will Griffith officiating. Interment will follow in Northside Cemetery.Due to COVID-19, the funeral home will limit the number of guests at one time and ask that guests practice social distancing as well. Face masks are not mandatory but are strongly recommended.To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Michael Blackburn Sr.Statesboro Herald, September 26, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



