Obituary - Melodie Lorraine Gardner

Melodie Lorraine Gardner, age 66, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away in the late hours of April 22, 2024. She was at home with her husband of 33 years, Gene Gardner. She took her leave of this life after declining in health over the last four months. She went suddenly and without fuss.

Melodie was born August 28, 1957, to Jim and Marlene Stanoff in Shreveport, Louisiana, at Barksdale Air Force Base. Most of her young life was spent growing up in the various places her father was stationed while in the Air Force.

In the late 1960s, she came to Statesboro with her family and by her own words, “spent the best time of my life with people who turned out to be lifelong friends”.

Leaving Georgia to move with her family to San Diego, California, in 1972, Melodie, at the age of 15, grew into young adulthood wishing for a quieter life.

In 1975, after graduation from Poway High School, Poway, California, Melodie began her work life in the finance world as a loan officer for a local bank in San Diego until March 1989, at which time she moved to Reno, Nevada, to rejoin her family.

In July 1990, she met Gene Gardner, who was just retiring from the U.S. Air Force. She and Gene were married in February of 1991.

Seeking that quieter life, Melodie and Gene moved back to Statesboro, Georgia, and took up life in the place that held the fondest memories for her.

From August 1995 to her passing, she was involved in the community in various ways, both personal and work-related.

Melodie worked for the Statesboro Herald and the Effingham newspaper as human resource supervisor, and accounting and finance official.

Melodie expressed herself personally creatively in the arts of ceramics, tole painting, jewelry making and wreath making.

She belonged to a local ladies' organization that met weekly to socialize and play canasta.

Melodie also became involved with the Bulloch County Bowling Association, where she participated in events of the organization, even though she did not participate in the sport itself. She became a much loved and respected member of the association.

Melodie also was a member of the Brooklet City Development Association (BCDA), where she assisted with the running of the Brooklet Peanut Festival.

With a ready smile, quick wit and friendly voice, Melodie always left others smiling and feeling they were important.

She had a special place in her heart for children and never failed to ensure they knew they were cared for and loved.

She will be missed by all who knew her.

Melodie was preceded in death by her mother, Marlene; uncle, Philip Stanoff; and aunt, Sophie Palladini.

She is survived by her husband, Gene Gardner; daughters, Alicia and Catherine Gardner; grandson, Anthony Gardner; granddaughter, Zoee Gardner; and granddaughters, Mackenzie and April Cintron; father, Jim Stanoff; brother, Robert Stanoff; stepmother, Esther; and cousin John Palladini, and family.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday evening, April 30th, starting at 6: p.m. with a brief service. The family will receive visitors following the service until 8 p.m.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 30, 2024

