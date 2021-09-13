Obituary - Mattie Marie Jones Coleman

Mattie Marie Jones Coleman died on September 8, 2021, after a series of illnesses.

Born October 25, 1925, in Bulloch County, she was the eleventh of 12 children born to James and Viola Akins Jones.

She attended schools in Bulloch County and graduated from Marvin Pittman Laboratory High School. Shortly thereafter, she married her one love, Loren B. "Pat" Coleman and they shared a 54-year marriage.

She was preceded in death by her parents, nine brothers and two sisters, her husband and one son, Linward.

She is survived by her son, James (Annette); and her daughters, Wanda (William) Parnell and Gayle (Ken) Hughes. In addition, she is survived by seven grandchildren, Craig (Jennifer) Coleman, Brad (LaTrelle) Coleman, Aaron (Virginia) Coleman, Lauren (Scott) Bragg, Philip (Samantha) Hughes, Andrew Hughes and Matthew Coleman; eight great-grandchildren, Jaylin Coleman, Hannah Coleman, Morgan Coleman, Megan Coleman, Mason Coleman, Matthew Tyler Coleman, Joshua Bragg and Rhys Hughes.

She was a member of Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church, but attended churches of several denominations. Her faith never wavered as she encountered one medical adversity after the other. Instead, she trusted in God and lived according to His teachings.

Best known for her work ethic, Mattie retired from three different companies, Bradley Plywood, M&M Stores and Kroger Supermarkets. Each time she retired, she soon re-entered the work force and constantly maintained that if she was able, she would like nothing more than to go back to work.

She was also known for her baking abilities, developing her own recipe for pound cakes. She turned these out by the hundreds and won praise throughout the country for them.

Special thanks to Dr. Muhammad Masroor for his excellent care over many years and to the staff of Tara Nursing Home for the care given to her over the past several years. Very special thanks to her friend and roommate at Thunderbolt Nursing and Rehab and confidant, Sarah Horton.

Visitation was held at Central Baptist Church at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 13, with the service following at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Kenny Harrellson officiating. Interment was at Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Bulloch County at 2 p.m.



Statesboro Herald, September 14, 2021

