Obituary - Master Sgt. Eddie Jean Allen

Retired Master Sgt. Eddie Jean Allen, age 72, of Bossier City, La., passed away at his residence on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.He was a Bulloch County native, but resided in Louisiana for many years.He was a 1968 graduate of Williams James High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served his country in Vietnam.He enjoyed reading, basketball and softball.He is survived by one daughter, Mrs. Angela (Willie) Jones of Montgomery, Ala.; one granddaughter, Corneshia McCall; one grandson, Willie Jones Jr., both of Montgomery, Ala.; sisters, Ms. Vernita Street of Miami, Fla.; Ms. Ruby Powell of Tampa, Fla.; and Ms. Mary Hagin of Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, Mr. James (Debra) Allen and Mr. Frederick Allen, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Senior Master Sgt. Floyd (Rena) Allen of Winston–Salem, NC.; and a host of uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.A walk-through viewing will take place on Wednesday, February 23rd, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R Tremble Funeral Home.The funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 24th, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R Tremble Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Mount Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery, 10728 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.The celebration of life services will be provided by Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, February 22, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



