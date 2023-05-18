Obituary - Mary Weldon Hendricks Phillips

Mary Weldon Hendricks Phillips, age 84, of Statesboro, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Statesboro to Mary Alice McDougald and Milton B. Hendricks Jr.

She was a graduate of Statesboro High School and attended Georgia Teachers College.

She worked for many years in the Department of Political Science at Georgia Southern University.

Mary was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church Statesboro.

She volunteered at the Statesboro Food Bank and enjoyed supporting the Scottish Heritage Society of Southeast Georgia and the Friends of the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Phillips, to whom she was married for nearly 51 years.

Mary is survived by her children, Kayla Phillips Pruett of Decatur, Georgia; David Phillips of China Grove, North Carolina; their spouses, five grandchildren and her beloved cat, Frankie.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 2:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church Statesboro, with a reception to follow.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in Mary’s memory to the Statesboro Food Bank or to the Friends of the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library. However, for those who wish to offer flowers in memory of Mary, they will also be gratefully accepted.

