Obituary - Mary Kim Willard Freeman

Mary Kim Willard Freeman, 64, passed away comfortably at home November 14th, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving sons and daughter-in-law.Preceding Kim in death were her parents, Dean and Mary Willard of Simpsonville, S.C.; and her poodle, Little Bit, whom she loved dearly.Kim is survived by her two sons, Andrew Freeman, Statesboro, Ga.; and Jonathan Freeman (Rebecca), Atlanta, Ga.; her two sisters, Lynne Donehoo (Gary), Fountain Inn, S.C.; and Karin McConnell (Steve), Fountain Inn, S.C.After graduating from Greenville Technical College for nursing, Kim began a lifelong career dedicated to the care and service of others, during which she endeared herself to her patients and colleagues alike. Time and time again, she demonstrated a willingness to go above and beyond what was asked of her, and never seeking adulation or recognition.She was such a humble soul. Through her kindness and compassion for others, she touched countless lives.She will be greatly missed by those lucky enough to have known her.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in her memory to the charity of your choosing.There will be a private memorial service to honor her memory and celebrate her life. The exact time and place have not been determined at this time.Statesboro Herald, November 21, 2020

