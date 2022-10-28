Obituary - Mary Jo Barron Strickland

PEMBROKE -- Mary Jo Barron Strickland died due to complications of pneumonia on Oct. 26, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Georgia.Mary Jo was born on Aug. 21, 1948, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.She enjoyed sharing memories of her childhood and growing up in the Seacoast area, and New England in general.Mary Jo graduated from Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover, New Hampshire.After graduating, Mary Jo met Lee M. Strickland Jr. through her father, Joseph, at the USO club in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. They were married at Immaculate Conception Church in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on June 3, 1967.In March of 1970, Mary Jo and Lee moved to Savannah, Georgia, where they lived for 47 years. Mary Jo spent her final years living in the Bulloch County/Pembroke, Georgia, area.Mary Jo was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She joyously cared for her family and made them the center of her world.Mary Jo worked in retail customer service for many years. She also was a long-term care provider for the elderly and took great pride in the love, attention and care she provided her clients.Mary Jo never met a stranger. She could talk and laugh for hours about anything and everything from the Atlanta Braves to Andrea Bocelli.She loved music and singing, as she had a beautiful singing voice.Mary Jo was immensely proud to have been married over 55 years to "Her Lee". She always said marriage took a lot of work and compromise. And she expected "Her Lee" to do most of the compromising.Mary Jo was a very loving and caring mother to her two sons. She was a great mom!Mary Jo is survived by her husband, Lee M. Strickland Jr.; her sons, Steve Strickland (Donna) of Bloomingdale, Georgia; and Tim Strickland (Julie) of Pembroke, Georgia; her brother, Thomas Barron (Marion) of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; her sister-in-law, Gail Strickland Bowers of Pembroke, Georgia, who Mary Jo truly cherished; as well as her nieces, Susan and Amy Bowers; and nephews, Chris and Jon Kennedy, Danny and Mike Barron.She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Emma (Franzoso) Barron of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; her brother, Richard Barron of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; her sister-in-law, also known as "her little sister," Kathy Strickland Lane (Dave) of Topeka, Kansas; and nephew, Brian Bowers of Alpharetta, Georgia.She will be greeted by so many family members and friends after Jesus welcomes her into His kingdom. She is in a better place with a new body now, and her pain and suffering is over now.Visitation will be held 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Flanders Powell Funeral Home.The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in the chapel of Flanders Powell Funeral Home with the Rev. Dan Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in Ash Branch Church Cemetery.A mass will be held in her honor at a later date at Saint Matthews Catholic Church in Statesboro.To sign the online register, please visit www.flanderspowellfuneralhome.com.Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Mary Jo Strickland.Statesboro Herald, October 29, 2022

