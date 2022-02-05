Obituary - Mary Irene Yarber Rotureau

Mrs. Mary Irene Yarber Rotureau, 90, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Ga., after a short illness.Mary was born and raised in Savannah, Ga., to William Albert Yarber and Nora Irene Stephens Yarber on June 1, 1931. She was the youngest of four children.She was a graduate of Savannah High School and later attended business school.While working at Savannah Gas Company, she met and married her husband of 60 years, George Rotureau.Mary worked for many decades as a supply manager at what is now Wells Fargo bank in Savannah until her retirement.After her husband's death in 2019, Mary moved to Willow Pond assisted living in Statesboro, Ga., to be closer to her niece.Mary loved to travel and go camping with her husband and never missed an opportunity to do so. Mary loved to go dancing with her husband. She loved doing all sorts of crafts, including ceramics.She was a member of the Eastern Star and Ladies Auxiliary when her husband was a Shriner with the Alee Temple.Mary was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents, Albert and Nora Yarber; two brothers and a sister, Clyde Yarber, Stanley Yarber and Myrtle Y. Jones; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Betty Rotureau.Mary is survived by her special niece and caregiver, Marcy Jones Bunkley of Bulloch County; niece, Virginia Worsfold of Fort Mill, South Carolina; and niece, Carol Boykin of Savannah, Ga.; nephews, Wain Yarber of Savannah, Ga.; and Craig Rotureau of Rincon, Ga.; and an "adopted" niece, Sherry J. Davis of Pembroke; two great-nieces, Cami J. Felix and Cassandra Jones of Huntsville, Ala. She is also survived by great-great-nieces, Katie F. Kelly, Mary Leigh Felix and Emily Felix of Huntsville, Ala.; and several more great-nieces and great-nephews.The family would like to say a very heartfelt thank you to the staff at Willow Pond for taking such good care of Mary during her stay the last three years. She loved the staff and residents and made many new friends.Visitation will be held 9-11 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Flanders Powell Funeral Home.The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, in the chapel of Flanders Powell Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Finn officiating. A private interment will follow in Bonaventure Cemetery.To sign the online register, please visit www.flanderspowellfuneralhome.com.Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Mary Irene Yarber Rotureau.Statesboro Herald, February 5, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



