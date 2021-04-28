Obituary - Mary Hendrix Wiggins

Mary Hendrix Wiggins, age 81, of Savannah, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021.Mrs. Wiggins was born on January 14, 1940, in Savannah, the daughter of the late William and Leta Hendrix.She attended school in Savannah and Statesboro and at an early age worked as a waitress with Franklin's Restaurant in Statesboro. She later worked as an administrator with the Rockwell Corporation in Statesboro until she began her career as a teller at Savannah Bank in 1961.After 44 years of service she retired in 2005 as a vice president with The Savannah Bank.She was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Statesboro.She volunteered her time working with the MDA Jerry Lewis telethons.She enjoyed traveling to the mountains, traveling annually for 60 years with her family to Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Cherokee.Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Mrs. Wiggins was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim Hanks.She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Vernie T. Wiggins; daughter, Lynn Cates (Michael); grandchildren, Christopher Hanks (Jennifer) and Elizabeth Osonitsch (Vincent); great-grandchildren, Hunter Kimmel, Cason Hanks, Easton Madden, Charles Osonitsch and Eshin Osonitsch; and son-in-law, Dwayne Hanks (Ann). She will be missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.Statesboro Herald, April 29, 2021

