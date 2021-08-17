Obituary - Mary Frances Lanier

Mary Frances Lanier, 81, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah.Born in Brooks County, she was the daughter of Woodie and Lula Touchton Cooper.Mrs. Mary Frances was a homemaker, but she did work as an auditor to certify daycare facilities.She enjoyed watching her hummingbirds, but she loved to read a good book.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, William Earl Lanier.Surviving are her son, Grant Allen Lanier of Metter; a daughter, Lisa Faith Lanier of Savannah; her brother, Owen Cooper (Melanie); a sister, Ann Phelps (Bert); several nieces and nephews.Visitation was Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church.The funeral was held Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church.Mrs. Lanier lied in state one hour prior to the service.Internment was at Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 19, 2021

