Obituary - Mary Edith Abbott

Mary Edith Abbott, age 75, was born in Chatham County on Jan. 1, 1947, and entered into glory on November 11, 2022, at her home in Monroe, Georgia.Mary (Edie) graduated from Statesboro High School in 1965. After technical school, she worked with Statesboro Telephone Company for many years.She was a caregiver for the elderly until retirement.Edie cherished her children and grandchildren, as well as her many fur babies.She is survived by her daughter, Serena Jorgenson; her son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Kora Grooms; grandchildren, Gemma (11), Brody (9), Mason (5) and Phoebe (19 months); brothers, Edward Russel McGalliard (Annette) and John Thomas McGalliard; and many nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 in the mausoleum chapel of Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 17, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



