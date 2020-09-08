Obituary - Mary Betts Cotten

Mary Frances Betts Cotten, age 80, of Statesboro, Ga., wife of Doyice J. Cotten, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.Mary was born December 14, 1939, in Quincy, Fla., daughter of Mary Lee Brinkley Betts and Benjamin Franklin Betts. She grew up in Quincy and went to school there.She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her husband, Doyice J. Cotten; her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Dameion Dorsner of Atlanta, Ga.; her son, Brett Cotten of Columbus, Ga.; and her grandson, Dominic Dorsner. She will also be missed by her brother and sister-in-law, Ben and Betty Jane Betts of Tallahassee, Fla., and their children and grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Bill Cotten and Kathleen Evans of Jacksonville, Fla.; and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Harvey and Jeanelle Kingry of Milton, Fla., and their children and grandchildren.Mary was a person with a positive attitude, a beautiful smile and an adventurous spirit. Mary's smile and natural friendliness enabled her to befriend people as she traveled all over the world.She was a strong Christian and member of First Baptist Church, Statesboro. She read the Bible daily, prayed daily, showed kindness to all and put her beliefs into practice.She was an avid reader. She loved mysteries on TV. She liked to watch the Braves on TV and she loved watching football.She was a natural leader willing to do any task.Mary graduated salutatorian from Quincy High School, Quincy. Fla., in 1957. She continued on to Florida State University, where she met Doyice in their senior year. She graduated magna cum laude in 1961 with a major in math. She completed her masters in 1963.Mary and Doyice were married on June 9, 1962, at the First Baptist Church in Quincy, Fla.Mary taught math at the university school in Tallahassee. In 1965, they moved to Mobile, where she taught math & statistics at Mobile College. They moved to Statesboro in 1966 and Mary taught math and statistics at Georgia Southern for a few years before resigning to stay at home with the family.After Doyice retired from the university, Mary had an active role in his sports law consulting company and co-authored many publications, including their Waivers & Releases of Liability (10 editions).Mary served as the financial advisor for the treasurer of the G.S.U. Alpha Omicron Pi sorority for many years. She was a beloved member and leader of the Susannah Wesley Circle at Pittman Park United Methodist Church and delivered Meals on Wheels for over 40 years.A private graveside service and burial will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Eastside Cemetery with Dr. Dave Parker officiating.For those desiring to view the service via livestream, you may do so at https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/.As always, Mary was concerned about the safety of others. When the COVID problem subsides -- hopefully soon -- we will have a church service in which all of us who knew and loved her can celebrate Mary's life in the way she deserves.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Georgia Sherriff Youth Homes, Inc., 3000 GA -42, McDonough, GA 30253; to the American Cancer Society, 4849 Paulsen Street #102, Savannah, Georgia 31405; or to the charity of your choice.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 9, 2020

