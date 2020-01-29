Obituary - Mary Ann Morris

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mary Ann Morris, age 85, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away on January 27, 2020, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility as a result of her long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.She was born in Claxton, Georgia, to the late Bernie and Ann Wilkes. She graduated from the University of Georgia, where she was a member of Alpha Omega Pi Sorority.After college, she worked in Savannah, Georgia, where she met and later married Jimmy MorrisMary Ann was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Statesboro.She was a person of strong personal faith by work and example. For many years she and her friend, Eurie Canty, went on Sunday night to the women’s prison in Claxton, Georgia, to teach Bible study.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her oldest son, Jim Morris III; and her sister, Margie Wilkes Johnson.Mary Ann is survived by her son, Dr. Mark Morris of Chicago, Ill.; and Jim and Mark’s father, Jimmy Morris of Asheville, North Carolina. Additionally, she is survived by her grandson, David Yacoueian of Washington State; and many nieces and nephews.A special thanks to Tonya Watkins, whose loving care will always be remembered.In Mary Ann’s memory, the family requests that contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.The graveside service and burial will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Eastside Cemetery with Dr. H. William Perry officiating.Friends may sign the online register book at www. joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 30, 2020

