Obituary - Martha "Marty" Wycliffe Hendry Durham

Martha "Marty" Wycliffe Hendry Durham, 82, of Statesboro, Ga., entered into rest on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021.Marty was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, on February 14th, 1939, to the late George and Katherine Hendry.She was an active member of Pitman Park United Methodist Church in Statesboro, Ga.She was a retired educator, who spent her working years as a teacher and guidance counselor in the Jenkins County Public School System.Marty enjoyed spending time with her husband, George, and was an active part of his ministry.Marty had a love for traveling, Atlanta Braves baseball, Kentucky Wildcats basketball and she was passionate about animals, most importantly her two poodles, Brooke and Misty Blue, whom Marty and George rescued from the Georgia Poodle Rescue in Alpharetta, Ga.Mrs. Durham was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Larry Hendry; and her grandson, Jeffery Alsup Jr.Marty is survived by her loving husband of 16 years, the Rev. George Durham; her children: daughters, Kim Alsup (Jeff), Sheryl Dudley (Andy), Melissa Pitts (Terry), Mary Woodard (David) and Angela Durham (Lorien); and sons, Johnny Bargeron and Joseph Durham; her siblings, Myrna Dantic (Jimmy) and Alex Hendry; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly; and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held in her honor at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 22nd, at Millen Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Bagwell presiding.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgia Poodle Rescue, 12850 Highway 9N. Suite 600-230, Alpharetta, GA 30004.A socially-distanced visitation will be held at the gravesite after the service.Crowe-Fields Funeral Home of Millen.Statesboro Herald, August 21, 2021

