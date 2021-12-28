Obituary - Martha Fay Hodges Daily

STATESBORO, Ga. -- She lived a happy life. Born to Carl and Ollie Hodges October 13, 1943, she was a late child and a great surprise to her brothers, Lamar and Lavonne, who were serving in World War II. Lamar in the Pacific and Lavonne in Europe, where he died at Aachen, Germany. Lamar lived to be 86. Her parents passed away in the 70s and were sorely missed.She would be sad to leave the times she loved, but it is with no regrets. She felt she lived the life that was meant for her, and it was very much worth living.She met and married the love of her life, John Daily, in the 80s and they were able to experience meaningful work and happy adventures through the years.The other two great loves of her life were Anna Franklin Wickman and Stephen Franklin. Of like minds, they shared a life of talking, laughing and crying with their mother. She always wanted to be with them, above all else.Her grandsons, Robbie and John Wickman, were the diamonds in her crown of life, not forgetting her “almost children”, Kevin Cook and Shannan Flathman.She loved her close friends, who were with her for a lifetime.Sacrifice and loyalty were their passwords, not to mention the constant dialogue. They never finished their conversations. And what about all those precious Westies? Sadly, missed. All six of them.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Eastside Cemetery.The family would prefer only cut flowers, please.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 28, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



