Obituary - Mark Tallent Washington

Mark Tallent Washington, age 30, passed away on June 18, 2020, in Alapaha, Georgia.The memorial service will be for immediate family at First United Methodist church, Gainesville, Georgia, Sunday, June 28, 2020.Mark was born in Statesboro, Georgia, to Sidney Richard Washington III and LuAnn Tallent Washington on September 5, 1989.He grew up in Statesboro and graduated from Statesboro High School in 2008. He attended East Georgia College, then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served overseas for four years stationed in Okinawa and Australia. He was presently in school at Valdosta Tech studying welding.Mark was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Statesboro. He liked to cook, enjoyed fishing and being in the outdoors.He was loved dearly and will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.Mark is survived by his wife, Jen Washington of McLean, Virginia; and his 4-year-old son, Mark Jacob Washington. He is also survived by his brothers and their wives, Sidney Richard IV and Jhadye Washington, Kenneth Guy and Nathalia Washington; nephew, Fletcher Rhett Washington; John Michael and Anna Washington; niece, Julia Kate Washington.In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to his 4-year-old son Jacob's education fund at Gofundme.com. Search for Mark Washington Memorial Fund at the Gofundme.com website to contribute.




