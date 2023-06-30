Obituary - Mark Gridley Dement

BULLOCH COUNTY -- Mark Gridley Dement of Bulloch County passed away on June 26, 2023, in Evans County while doing what he loved most: flying.

After graduating high school, he obtained his fixed wing certificate in 1976.

In 1983, he enlisted in the military, where he obtained his rotor wing certificate and was an aero scout helicopter pilot with the U.S. Air Cavalry Unit for four years.

In addition, Mark was also an EMS helicopter pilot for many years.

Since receiving his pilot certificate in 1976, he always took the time to instruct any person who desired to obtain their pilot certificate. While instructing many students, Mark was always striving to make them be the best.

He was a highly skilled pilot who left behind a great legacy and influenced many lives.

When he was not flying, he enjoyed working in his workshop and riding his ATV in the woods. He also enjoyed taking RV trips and spending time with his dogs.

Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, as long as there was a good meal.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Gridley and Jean Dement; and sister, Laura Dement.

Survivors: wife, Donna Dement of Bulloch County; brother, Jay Dement of Cobb County; daughters, Lauren Dement (Richard McDowell) and Ann (Benjy) Blackmon of Bulloch County; stepsons, David (Chelsey) Kennedy and Dustin Kennedy of Evans County; six grandchildren, James Sayers, Evan Sayers, Cheyenne McDowell, Mark Green and Sydney Blackmon, all of Bulloch County; and Braylee Kennedy of Evans County.

Visitation: Saturday, July 8, 2023, 10 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Memorial service: Saturday, July 8, 2023, 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel.

Remembrance: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable donations be made to the Salvation Army, 3100 Montgomery Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

(912) 739-3338; www.nesmithfuneralhome.com.





Statesboro Herald, July 1, 2023

