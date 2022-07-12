Obituary - Mark Eugene "Gene" Meadows

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Mark Eugene "Gene" Meadows of Charleston, S.C., and a former resident of Register, Ga., passed away peacefully on July 8, 2022, at the age of 87.Visitation will be held at J. Henry Stuhr, Downtown Chapel, on Tuesday, July 12, from 5p.m. to 7 p.m.The funeral service will be held at Providence Church on Daniel Island, S.C, on Wednesday, July 13, at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Westover Memorial Park in Augusta, Ga., at 11:30 on the following day.A native of Toombs County, Ga., Gene was reared by his parents, Mark Wood Meadows and Ora Mayo Meadows in Metter and Register, Ga., where he was a stellar student, a natural leader and a proud member of the Register High School basketball team.He earned a BA at Georgia Southern University and M.A. and Ed.D. degrees from Peabody College of Vanderbilt University and The University of Georgia, respectively.Gene's academic career was anchored by 26 years of service with Auburn University as professor and department head of Counseling and Counseling-Psychology, from which he retired with the title of emeritus.After retirement from Auburn, Gene relocated to Charleston, S.C., and taught for several years at The Citadel.In addition to his academic appointments, Gene frequently served as a consultant to academic and governmental organizations and was a leader in both professional and civic settings.Throughout his life, Gene was active in his church, serving as deacon, teaching adult Sunday School for many years, writing reflections and prayers and serving on committees.Involvement in athletics was a life-long enjoyment of Gene's. In his schoolboy days, he played recreational baseball and high school basketball at Register High School. As an adult, Gene enjoyed tennis, backpacking, running and traveling frequently with family and friends.He and his wife, Lois, enjoyed running road races and marathons together, as well as competing in biathlons and triathlons. In his eldest years, Gene took near-daily walks in downtown Charleston neighborhoods, making friends throughout the city.Gene's accomplishments were many, but his greatest accomplishments were as a husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. His 53-year marriage to Lois was filled with love, harmonious family life, many shared interests -- especially in the arts, adventurous travels and finally, devoted and untiring care for his beloved Lois during her final illness.His love later extended to a new spouse, Jerry, with whom he shared happy years of devoted companionship, humor and joy.As a father and grandfather, Gene was unfailing in his love, support, encouragement, generosity and enjoyment of his children and grandchildren.He loved keeping up with his extended family and many friends.Gene was pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Lois Hammond Meadows; his second wife, Geraldine "Jerry" Murray Spivey Meadows, with whom he shared several loving years later in life; siblings, Melba Meadows, Helen Meadows Cowart, Mary Meadows Johnson and Earl Jackson Meadows.He is survived by his children, Lynn Elisabeth Meadows of Cullman, Ala.; Timothy Mark Meadows of Hendersonville, N.C.; and Leigh Meadows-McAlpin (Timothy McAlpin) of Charleston, S.C.; four grandchildren, Brian Shipman, Ethan McAlpin, Lily McAlpin and Owen McAlpin; brother, Harold Meadows (Cheryl); many beloved nieces and nephews and a host of friends from many walks of life.The family wishes to thank the staff of Mount Pleasant Gardens and Lutheran Hospice for their expert and loving care of Gene during his final months.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any of the following: Lois Hammond Meadows Annual Scholarship (needs-based) at the Auburn University Early Learning Center, checks payable to: Auburn University Foundation, 317 South College Street, Auburn, Alabama 36849 (designate Lois Hammond Meadows Annual Scholarship on memo line); Providence Church, 294 Seven Farms Drive, Charleston, SC 29492; or Georgia Southern University Museum, checks payable to: Georgia Southern University Foundation, University Advancement, P.O. Box 1107, Statesboro, GA 30459 (designate Georgia Southern University Museum on memo line).Statesboro Herald, July 12, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



