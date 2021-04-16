Obituary - Marjorie T. Stephens

After living a life devoted to serving others, Marjorie T. Stephens, age 96, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 14, 2021.Marjorie was born in Pasco County, Florida, to Roberts Jennings Taylor and Mary Viola Thomas Taylor on September 13, 1924. At the age of 20, she married the love of her life, Dr. William A. Stephens, and they were blissfully married for 45 years.Marge was the one saving the lost or stray dog and taking them home. As an adult, she served humanity as a registered nurse for more than 54 years.She never lost her love for mankind or for the animals that others neglected. She tried to save them all.When she was not out saving the world, Marge enjoyed sewing, quilting and knitting.Being a nurse, she understood the importance of exercise and one of her favorites was water aerobics.Marge loved life and loved the people God put in her path. She blessed them and they in turn blessed her.Marge loved her family, friends, fur babies and the Lord.She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William A. Stephens; her parents, Robert and Mary Taylor; and her brother, Robert J. Taylor.Marge is survived by a niece and nephew. She is also survived by, and will be greatly missed, by loved ones, Joyce Griffin (Bill), Barbara Griffin Scobey, Nancy Stringer (W.C.), Jan Haggins (Tendai) and Louise Cawthorn.The graveside service will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Bulloch Memorial Gardens in Statesboro, GA at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Charles Tyler officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bulloch County Humane Society or other humane societies of your choice. Marjorie loved her animals.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 17, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



