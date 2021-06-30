Obituary - Marie C. Waters

SYLVANIA – Donna Marie Colbert Waters, age 55, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her residence with her loving family at her side.She was born in Screven County, Ga., to Eloise Brown Collins of Sylvania and the late Earl Eugene Colbert. She was a member of Green Hill Baptist Church and worked as a cashier at Ross Drug Store. She enjoyed going to the lake and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.Besides her mother, survivors are: husband, William Darrick “Juicy” Waters of Sylvania; son and daughter-in-law, Billy III and Hannah Lariscy of Sylvania; daughter and son-in-law, Hannah and Brooks Sammons of Register, Ga.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Monica P. and Burton Kemp Jr. and Jeanie C. Jeselnik, all of Sylvania; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Laura Colbert of Newington, Ga.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, W. Ronnie and Shirley B. Waters of Sylvania; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Troy and Peggy Waters of Bloomingdale, Ga.; and Chris and Kristal Waters of Savannah, Ga.; grandchildren, Abigail Sammons and Billy Lariscy IV; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.The graveside memorial service was held Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Screven County Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Dent Wiggins and the Rev. David Sharp officiating.Visitation followed the service.Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.www.thompsonstricklandwaters.com.Statesboro Herald, July 1, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



