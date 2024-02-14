Obituary - Margatene "Margie" Holland Pevey-Shuman

Margatene "Margie" Holland Pevey-Shuman, a loving and caring mother, wife and friend, passed away on February 7, 2024, at her home in Statesboro, Ga., surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born to the late Joe B. Holland and Alma Anderson Holland in Claxton, Ga., on October 20, 1936.

She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Statesboro.

Throughout her life, Margie made significant contributions to her community and pursued various careers with passion and dedication. She worked as director of the Georgia Southern Senior Companion Program, serving Bulloch and surrounding counties for over 20 years before her retirement. Margie's commitment to this program left a lasting impact on the lives of many individuals in need.

In addition to her work with the Senior Companion Program, she worked as a bookkeeper for state representative George Chance.

Margie owned and operated several businesses that showcased her diverse talents. She was the proud owner of the Gilded Cage hair salon, where she worked as a skilled hairstylist and showcased her creative flair. Margie also successfully owned FTD Florist in Springfield, along with businesses such as Bulloch Fertilizer, Portal Feed & Seed and Springfield Farm Supply.

Her entrepreneurial spirit led to the success of these ventures.

Margie's skills extended beyond business pursuits as she found joy in various hobbies such as tailoring, gardening and artistic endeavors. Her creativity knew no bounds, and those close to her appreciated her ability to bring beauty into all aspects of life.

In addition to her vast accomplishments professionally and personally, Margie made a positive impact on those who had the privilege of knowing her. Her warm personality and caring nature touched countless lives within the community she served and among family and friends.

Margie is preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Alfred S. Pevey; husband, Kenneth Shuman; brothers, Gerald, JP and Donald Holland; also, a sister, Betty Gray.

Margie is survived by her loving children, Sonja P. Perkins and Martin A "Marty" Pevey (Trini); her stepchildren, David Shuman, Kim Blocker and Deal Shuman; grandchildren, Zachary Perkins, Wes Perkins (Jennifer), Tucker Pevey, Ashtin Pevey; great-grandchildren, Callista Perkins, Jacob Perkins, Andrew Perkins, Kennedy Perkins and Sage Rose Pevey. Margie is also survived by her siblings, Jeffery A. Holland (Debbie), Carolyn H. Powers and Sally Nease (Kenneth). She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A funeral service to honor Margie was held Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Carlson & Riggs Funeral Home at noon with burial following in Guyton Cemetery.

The family received friends from 11 a.m. until the service time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margie's memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6703, Hagerstown, MD 21741; and the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th floor, New York, NY 10001.

Carlson & Riggs Funeral Home, Guyton, (912) 772-7047.





Statesboro Herald, February 15, 2024

