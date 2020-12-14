Obituary - Major Randy Davis Hawk

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Major Randy Davis Hawk, 74, USAF, (retired), passed away at his home surrounded by his family on December 11, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Davis Hawk and Thelma Nutt Hawk of Franklin, Georgia.He is survived by his wife, Brenda Deal Hawk; and sons, Zach (Amber) and Josh (Kate); as well as his grandsons, Zachary (Chelsey), Rowan, Oliver and Eli Hawk.Randy, after serving in the United States Navy (Vietnam), was commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force.Upon retirement after 21 years of military service, Randy and Brenda moved to the Deal family farm in Statesboro, Georgia.Randy enjoyed his retirement time cultivating his vineyard and studying his family genealogy. He felt great joy and pride in his sons and their families. His grandsons will always remember "Pappy Park" and their Red Ryder BB guns.He was a member, heart and soul, of Connection Church, Statesboro, Georgia.A private memorial service was held on December 13 with family and friends. He will lay in rest in his beloved Heard County, Georgia, near his family home.Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or Connection Church, 1342 Cawana Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 15, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



