Obituary - Maggie Ruth (Quick) Freeman

Maggie Ruth (Quick) Freeman, 83, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Wichita Falls, Texas.

The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas, with Pastor Clifton McFadden, Word of Grace Worship Center, officiating.

A graveside service followed at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home.

Visitation was held from 6–8 p.m. on Thursday,

April 29, 2021, at the funeral home.

Maggie was born April 10, 1938, in Burke County, Georgia, to Bracton Virgil and Lourie (Harrelson) Quick.

She married Billy Freeman on November 5, 1960, in Statesboro, Georgia. In 1983, she and Billy relocated to Iowa Park.

Maggie worked in numerous nursing homes and in the Iowa Park schools as a cook. She loved flowers, gardening, cooking for her family and music, especially gospel music.

Maggie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy Freeman; three brothers and two sisters.

Surviving relatives include her sons, Ray Freeman and wife, Shirley, and Mike Freeman and wife, Joni, all of Wichita Falls, Texas; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Jack Quick of Midway, Georgia, and Henry Quick of Pembroke, Georgia.

Memorials are suggested to Word of Grace Worship Center.

Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.





Statesboro Herald, May 1, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.