Obituary - Madeline M. Watkins

SYLVANIA -- Madeline McClellan Watkins, age 77, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at her residence in Sylvania.She was born in Andrews, S.C., to the late Emmitt Gresham and Ida Williams McClellan. She was a graduate of Screven County High School and lived many years in Savannah, Ga.She was a homemaker and kept several kids at her home. She went to work at Hodges Day Care and then at Calvary Baptist Day Care.She was a member of Southside Baptist Church and later, of Radiant Life Assembly of God in Savannah, Ga. Recently, she was a member of Believer's Church of Sylvania, where she was actively involved.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William Lee Watkins; sister, Martha M. Cleland; brother, Emmitt G. McClellan.Survivors: daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah Darlene Watkins Owen (Dennis Long) of Estill, S.C.; Donna Marie Watkins Norfleet (Stephen) of Prattville, Ala.; and Dorothy Ann Watkins Gavin (Tony) of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret M. and W.A. Hooks of Millen, Ga.; Nancy M. and Charlie J. Oliver of Sylvania and Elise M. and Lavaughn Counts of Warrenville, S.C.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Elton and Linda McClellan of Harlem, Ga.; and Marshal and Catherine McClellan of Augusta, Ga.; grandchildren, Kacey Danielle Bird (A.J.), Krystyna Michelle Owen (Phillip), William James Owen Jr. (Brittaney), Gerald "Anthony" Gavin Jr., Shelby LeAnn Gavin, Cassidy Lyn Gavin, Chris Owen, Morgan Parrish, Jaymie Long, Victoria Norfleet, Lauren Norfleet, Tiffany Norfleet; several great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.Visitation: Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home.Funeral service: Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Hodge, Mel Daniel and the Rev. Clint Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Brick United Methodist Church Cemetery.Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, March 19, 2020




