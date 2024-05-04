Obituary - Lt. Col. Robert E. Snyder, Jr.

STATESBORO – Lt. Col. Robert E. Snyder, Jr. (Bob), age 85, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, May 3, 2024, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

The Bulloch County native was a 1956 graduate of Statesboro High School and a 1963 graduate of Emory University where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. After serving his country honorably for twenty years, he retired from the United States Air Force in 1981 and later worked as an investment manager at multiple firms before his second retirement in 2001.

After retirement, he could always be found tending his garden, mowing his yard, or supporting his grandkids in their endeavors. He was a lifetime member of Brooklet United Methodist Church. Bob will be remembered as a proud American with a quick wit who always had a story to tell.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Merle Rogers Snyder Morris and Robert Edgar Snyder, sister Betty Snyder Seckinger, and son Bobby Snyder.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Amelia Brown Snyder, daughters Sherri Snyder Gooch (Josh) of Griffin, GA and Cindy Snyder Oliver (James) of Statesboro; grandchildren Megan and Matt Diefenbach, Tres and Taff Oliver, all of Statesboro; Ally Oliver of Jacksonville, FL, Dillon, Rachel, Caleb and Anna Gooch of Griffin, GA, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his beloved dogs, Buck and Dolly.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, May 6 from 5-7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Brooklet United Methodist church with Rev. Chip Strickland officiating, assisted by Rev Rick Mitchell. The body will lie-in-state for one hour prior to the service

Burial with full military honors will be in the Brooklet City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Matt Diefenbach, Dillon Gooch, Tres Oliver, Taff Oliver, Jay Rogers and Noah Walker.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Brannen, Jamey Cartee, Chap Cromley, Hal Cromley, Jim Rogers and Billy Tyson.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Brooklet United Methodist Church, 201 Parker Ave, Brooklet, GA 30415 or Ogeechee Area Hospice, PO Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Statesboro Herald, May 4, 2024

