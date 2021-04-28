Obituary - Loretta Eloise Roberts

Loretta Eloise Roberts, 87, of Nevils, Ga., passed away Tuesday, April 27th, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.She was born on July 14th, 1933, in Okeechobee, Fla., to Roscoe and Cora Roberts.She was preceded in death by her parents as well as daughters, Norma Jean Riner and Nathaleen Counts; son, Robert Riner; brother, Devaughan Roberts; and nephews, Craig Haygood and Leon Roberts.She is survived by her son, Al (Patti) Riner of Nevils, Ga.; sisters, Marie Waters of Nevils, Ga.; Clara Nell Johnson of Savannah, Gaa; and Bobbie Olsson of Nevils, Ga.; seven grands/great-grandchildren, including Tommy DeLoach (Phelisha) of Claxton, Ga.; Jessica Smith (Nick) of Savannah, Ga.; David Chapman (Carrie) of Savannah, Ga.; Anna DeLoach of Claxton, Ga.; Nathan DeLoach of Claxton, Ga.; Bailey DeLoach of Claxton, Ga.; and Jay Smith of Savannah, Ga. Also survived by several nephews, Lannie Roberts, Denny Haygood (Gail), Mike Waters, Marty Waters (Jessica) and Brian Scott (Erika); and one niece, Sandi Thompson (Mike).She was an avid gardener who previously worked at Riner’s Garden Center displaying her love of flowers.She loved her family dearly and loved to cook.She was a member of Roscoe Roberts Sunday School Class at Trinity Baptist Church and worshiped the Lord faithfully.Visitation will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils, Ga., on Thursday, April 29th, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Dr. Marty Waters and Pastor Joe Eason officiating. Interment will be at Harville Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers include Brian Scott, Bryson Scott, David Chapman, Denny Haygood, Lannie Roberts and Mike Waters.The family wishes to extend our sincere appreciation to Ogeechee Area Hospice as well as Kindred Home Care (Carey).The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 29, 2021

