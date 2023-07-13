Obituary - Lizzie Mary Johnson-McCall

McDonough, Ga. — Our Beloved Lizzie Mary Johnson-McCall was born on August 20, 1928, to her late parents Mr. Daniel Johnson and Mrs. Lottie Ellis Johnson here in Register, GA. Lizzie transitioned for this life on Monday, July 03, 2023, under the care of Brightmoor Hospice Care in Hampton, GA where she lived with her son and daughter-in-law Donald and Deborah McCall.

Lizzie received her formal education in the Bulloch County school system, at the young age of 16 she helped her parents and siblings manage farmland and their home. She went on to get married and have three children before moving to New York City in 1950.

Lizzie worked several jobs before sustaining a long career with the NYC Board of Educations as a cook until she retired. In 2001 she moved back home to Statesboro, GA to be with her sister and brothers.

Lizzie was also known as “Liz or Tiny” to many family and friends. She was a very happy and loving woman, always willing to open her home to friends and family when needed, ready to cook a meal or lend a helping hand in any way that she could. Her and her Late sister Marie were members of Macedonia Church of Christ in Brooklyn, NY where they both sang in the Choir and participated in many events helping the local community.

Lizzie McCall is predeceased by her parents, four sisters, three brothers and two sons Leroy McCall and Anthony McCall.

She leaves behind, two sons, Donald Deborah) McCall and Ronald (Qyen ngo) McCall; three daughters, Cynthia Dixion, Gwen Gladden, and Joyce McCall; a sister, Zodie Bullock; 16 grandchildren, Jermel McCall, Shameika McCall, Tarsha Dixion-Taylor, Norman McCall, Craig (Davon) Reid, Princess Cummings-Griffith, Robin Basil, Danielle Young, Nicole McCall, Alicia McCall-Johnson, Ronette McCall, Ronald A. McCall, Darrell McCall and Mia McCall; 36 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends left to cherish her memories.

A walk-through viewing for Mrs. McCall will be held, Friday, July 14, 2023, from 3–7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The funeral service for Mrs. Lizzie M. Johnson-McCall, will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the New Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. Gregory Thomas, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, July 13, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.