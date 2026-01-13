Obituary - Linda Sybil Collingsworth

Linda Sybil Collingsworth passed away peacefully on December 5, 2025.

Linda was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who loved her family deeply.

She was also known as a wonderful artist and decorator who brought beauty and warmth to every place she called home.

She was born in Jesup, Georgia, on January 24, 1941. She grew up at Shellman Bluff in McIntosh County and later moved to Midway with her parents and siblings.

Her parents, Wendell and Sybil Williams, owned and operated Cherokee Seafood Restaurant, an iconic dining spot enjoyed by many and central to her early life. Those years helped shape her deep love for family, faith and creativity.

She married and moved to Hinesville, later relocated to Statesboro, then Augusta, before spending time in Virginia. Her journey eventually led her to Charleston, South Carolina, where her artistic talents truly flourished. There, she owned and operated a beautiful boutique, Sybil’s, where she shared her love of art through painted furniture, original artwork and thoughtfully curated home goods.

In time, she returned to Hinesville, carrying with her a life rich in creativity, faith and experience.

She leaves behind a family who loved her dearly, including her children, Jonathan Wayne Collingsworth, Paula Lynn Regen and her husband, Russell Regen, of Nashville, Tennessee; and Virginia Ann Mullis and her husband, Sid Mullis, of Augusta, Georgia. Her legacy also includes eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews, many of whom have fond memories of her. She is also remembered with love by her siblings, Larry Joe Williams, Janice Faye Williams and Brenda Williams D’Angelo.

She now joins her parents, Wendell and Sybil, and her much loved siblings, Wendell L. Williams Jr. and Vickie Haskins, in rest.

Linda will be remembered for her quiet strength, creative spirit and unwavering faith. Her legacy lives on in the family she nurtured and the love she so freely gave.

She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Harborview Health Systems Jesup for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Linda throughout the years of her stay, and to Howard & Jones Funeral Home of Jesup for their kindness, professionalism and accommodations during this time.

Family and friends are invited to join together in celebrating the life of Linda at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup, Georgia.

Statesboro Herald, January 13, 2026

