Obituary - Linda Gale Hendrix-Figg

Linda Gale Hendrix-Figg, age 76, passed peacefully into the loving arms of her heavenly Father at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro on Monday, November 6, 2023. She made her journey surrounded by her loved ones.

Linda was born February 22, 1947, in Statesboro, Ga., to the late Ralph and Ouida Belle Conner Hendrix of Statesboro.

In her early years, she attended Marvin Pittman Laboratory School.

Linda then pursued a career in cosmetology, where she served the community of Statesboro for over 50 years.

She made the Boro beautiful. She diligently worked with her daughter, Alisha, for over 20 years to build a successful business, Merle Norman Salon and Spa of Statesboro.

She touched so many lives with her selfless acts of kindness, from volunteering her services at local nursing homes and the Look Good Feel Better program with the American Cancer Society, to being an avid member of First Baptist Church of Statesboro.

Linda mentored many that crossed her path and left a lasting impression on each one of their hearts. She loved people and they loved her.

Most of all, Linda loved her family and she lived to serve them. She was a wife, mother and especially a (Graner and Lin Lin).

Linda is survived by her husband, John Wayne Figg of Statesboro, Ga.; her daughters, Leigh Gwinnett of Savannah, Ga.; and Alisha (Jason) Davis of Waynesboro, Ga.; a stepson, Matthew (Crissy) Figg of Hiawassee; grandsons, Ronnie Mullins, Savannah, Ga.; John William Figg, Hiawassee, Ga.; Micah Davis, Waynesboro, Ga.; and her granddaughters, Macie Davis, Waynesboro, Ga.; Aubrey Figg, Hiawassee, Ga.; Raylinn Figg, Hiawassee, Ga.; her brothers, Bo (Connie) Hendrix and Andy (Jade) Hendrix; several nieces and nephews and her Merle Norman family.

Linda will be truly missed. She made her mark wherever she went, and her memory will live on in all those she touched.

A celebration of life will be held later and the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, November 8, 2023

